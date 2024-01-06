Family Wants Closure After Saint Lucian Goes Missing At Sea – St. Lucia Times

The relatives of a Saint Lucian man who went missing at sea over two weeks ago and is believed to have drowned say the failure to find the body has brought no closure to the case for them.

On December 18, 2023, the crew of the inter-Island ferry Express des Iles rescued three Saint Lucians in distress at sea.

The ferry was on its way to Martinique.

However, a search and rescue operation involving Saint Lucia and Martinique resources failed to locate a fourth Saint Lucian national, identified as Shaquan Adonis, 27.

Officials eventually called off the search.

A relative told St. Lucia Times Shaquan’s family learned that the boat in which he and three others had left on a fishing expedition sank in rough seas.

“We are trying to cope, but nobody has come to terms that he is dead because we have not found the body. We would like to find the body to bring closure, to know that he is really gone,” the family member explained.

Shaquan could not swim.

The relative said the others who were on the boat that sank said they believed the twenty-seven-year-old had drowned.

“They said his life jacket did not stay on him, and he went under the water, but they were not able to tell where he went because it was dark, and they were on the water for about seven hours,” the relative stated.

Relatives described Shaquan, a Grand Riviere Gros Islet resident, as a part-time fisherman.

The family is not giving up hope that he might still be alive.