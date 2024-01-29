Family Mourns Fatal Crash Victim – St. Lucia Times

The relatives of the second person to have so far died in Saint Lucia as a result of a road accident have expressed shock at his demise, recalling that he was a quiet, loving individual.

Police are investigating the fatal accident at Mongiraud, Gros Islet, after learning of the crash at about 12:55 am on Monday.

It involved a black motor vehicle that ran off the main road, resulting in the death of the sole occupant, identified as Jordan St. Ange.

Family members said the Bagatelle, Castries resident, was 26 years old and the father of a five-year-old girl.

“He was a nice boy to me, and I’ll miss him,” Rose Daniel, who identified the deceased as her adopted son, told reporters.

Daniel said she heard he had left a party when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a wall. She said he sustained a broken neck and arm.

Elizabeth Clery, who said the deceased was her stepson, recalled that the 26-year-old was very quiet.

“Everybody in the area liked him,” Elizabeth told reporters.

” He was a sweetheart. He was quiet, respectful, and very well-behaved. We had no problem. He wasn’t into drugs or drinking. He was just a perfect little boy to me,” she stated.

“He was everybody’s favourite,” Elizabeth recalled.

Saint Lucia has recorded two road fatalities so far in 2024.

A 61-year-old driver involved in a three-vehicle collision on the Praslin Highway on New Year’s Day succumbed to his injuries two days later.