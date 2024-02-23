Family Member Suspects Revenge In Dennery Killing – St. Lucia Times

A family member suspects revenge was the motive in the fatal shooting of a Richmond, Dennery man in his forties.

“My Niece call me and say they shot Ratta,” a family member told reporters regarding the death of the victim, whom police identified as Baune Dumar, 47.

A police release said on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at about 9:40 pm, the Richfond Police Station responded to a report of a fatal shooting at Richfond, Dennery.

According to the release, Dumar sustained multiple apparent gunshot injuries and succumbed.

One family member was aware of reports that the deceased, who had served time for causing death over twenty years ago, had received threats since his release a few years ago.

The family member did not know whether Dumar reported the threats to the police.

Another relative told reporters that the deceased had changed since leaving prison.

“He would not encourage violence or crime, for that matter. He would always try to speak sense into people who would probably want to take a path like him. He was a changed person,” the relative declared.

The relative believed Dumar’s death was a revenge killing but felt people should be able to forgive and move on.

“Things happen. It’s been twenty-two years. I know that it caused pain to families in the past. But that’s not a reason to dwell on a situation that has died out. Twenty-two years is a long time,” the relative asserted.

The family described Dumar as a loving individual and a nice person who encouraged people to do good due to his experiences in life.

He was one of three people who sustained fatal gunshot injuries on Independence Day.

Two other men died in a hail of bullets in a separate incident at West Hall Group, Vieux Fort.

Police identified them as 23-year-old Qunicy Mathurin, known as ‘One Shot’ of Cedar Heights, Vieux Fort, and Edley Celise of Martin Luther Street, Vieux Fort.

According to reports, the two fatal shootings occurred at about 8:00 pm on Thursday while a party was in full swing.

A wake for a deceased woman was also taking place in the same neighbourhood.

The latest killings have pushed Saint Lucia’s homicide toll in 2024 to 17.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has appealed to anyone with information regarding the fatal shootings to contact the Richfond Police Station at 456-3690 or the Major Crimes Unit at 456-3754.

Alternatively, individuals may provide tips anonymously by dialing 555 (the Crime Hotline) or using the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, which they can download from the Google Play Store.