‘Fake News’ – Barbados Prime Minister Responds To Plane Accident Reports – St. Lucia Times News

The Prime Minister’s Office wishes to make it absolutely clear to Barbadians that at no time during her recent overseas trip was Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on a plane that was involved in any accident.

“It is fake news!” the Prime Minister said Wednesday night.

On Tuesday and yesterday, a number of news reports in local and regional media outlets reported that a plane carrying Prime Minister Mottley and Guyana President Irfaan Ali skidded off the taxiway after landing, prompting a response from emergency personnel.

However, the Prime Minister has explained that it is normal procedure for emergency appliances, including fire crews, and official vehicles that transport the president and his guests, to meet the plane on the tarmac.

What occurred at the Eugene F. Correa International Airport when she was there earlier this week was no different from what occurred on previous visits, the Prime Minister said.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister (Barbados) /SLT. Headline photo: Mia Mottley stock image

