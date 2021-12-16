Fake Currency Ring Busted In Guyana

Guyana Chronicle:– A counterfeit ring in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was recently busted after Berbice sleuths, acting on intelligence received, went to a house at Vryied Village, West Canje and seized a quantity of fake US and local currencies with a face value of just under a millions dollars.

A 29-year-old male and his wife are in police custody and they are assisting detectives with their investigations.

Divisional Commander Jairam Ramlakhan said police, acting on information, went to the house in Vryheid Village and during the search discovered two Kodak flat screen televisions, HP tablets, $774,000 and US$280.

The items are lodged at the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam.

