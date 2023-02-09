‘Fairly light concentrations’ of Saharan Dust on island Loop Barbados

Persons with respiratory illnesses may be feeling the effects of Saharan Dust but the concentrations in the atmosphere are “fairly light”.

Loop News spoke to a meteorologist at the Barbados Meteorological Services who explained that the quantities present are “not anything significant” at this time.

However, persons with sinuses and asthma who are feeling effects can note that by weekend there will be even lower Saharan Dust concentrations present from Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The only advisories currently in effect for Barbados are High Surf and Small Craft Advisories with persons along the West coast be urged to even more mindful and cautious as a low-pressure system is generating Northerly swells.