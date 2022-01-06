Face-To-Face Education To Continue In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Fiona Philip-Mayer has announced that face to face education in Saint Lucia will continue.

“A recommendation came from the Department of Health through the office of the Chief Medical Officer, also through the COVID management centre which was then presented to the Cabinet of Ministers and then confirmed that we are able to continue with this academic year with our face to face education for our children,” she disclosed in a statement released on Thursday.

“Parents would be aware that we have had whole school for some of our schools, that being 66 in total and alternate days for thirty-four schools,” Philip-Mayer stated.

“This is really based on the size of the schools as well as the physical infrastructure present,” the senior Education Ministry official explained.

“We continue to ask everyone to be vigilant as we note that our student population would be around the ten to eleven percent of the COVID numbers, regardless of them being in or out of school,” she noted.

In this regard, Philip-Mayer observed that within the family adults have a special responsibility to protect children.

“We very strongly speak to children who have been part of a household that has been impacted that they should remain at home,” she stressed, noting that parents have a special responsibility to continue to support the authorities in that matter.

She gave the assurance that educators and administrators are following the protocols at the schools and speaking to the entire school community to strengthen health protocols in the interest of everyone’s health and safety.

At the same time, the Chief Education Officer pointed to the need for personal responsibility, asserting that all have a part to play.

