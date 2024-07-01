‘Extremely Dangerous’ Beryl Set To Bring Life-Threatening Winds

As Saint Lucia braces for Hurricane Beryl’s passage, the island’s Meteorological Services warned Sunday that the weather system is forecast to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands as ‘an extremely dangerous hurricane’.
Beryl was moving quickly toward the west at nearly 21 mph (33 km/h) and is expected to continue westward to west-northwestward quickly during the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts.
On the forecast track, the center of Beryl is expected to move across the Windward Islands early on Monday and across the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Monday night and Tuesday.
On Saturday night, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced that, on the advice of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), there would be a national shutdown on Sunday from 8:30 pm until the ‘all clear’.
Pierre also said businesses and schools will remain closed on Monday.
“Preservation and protection of life is a priority. I implore you to listen and be guided by the information issued by NEMO and the Met Office,” he stated.
Pierre’s office has advised all non-essential civilians to remain indoors from 8:30 pm on June 30, 2024.
In addition, the Prime Minister announced a NEMO pre-strike meeting for Sunday at 10 am.
“I urge all 18 District Disaster Management Committees across the island to be present and participate,” he said.
“My fellow Saint Lucians, we need to be together and support each other as we prepare, but hope and pray that we are spared from this impeding weather event,” Pierre stated.
