Exporter Says Breadfruit ‘Can Be As Big As Bananas’  

Saint Lucia’s Breadfruit exports are thriving, according to local exporters, who are optimistic about the future of the tropical fruit.

Recent efforts by Export Saint Lucia to brand the export as “Lucian Breadfruit” aim to enhance its appeal in international markets.

Breadfruit exporter Waitson Charles of Southern Exports expressed his enthusiasm for breadfruit’s potential.

He said, “Breadfruit is actually something that can be as big as bananas.”

Banana exports were, for several years, the most significant contributor to Saint Lucia’s GDP.

Exports reached their highest levels in 1992 at over 274,000 tonnes.

Watson Charles of Southern Exports told St. Lucia Times that breadfruit had become one of the most requested agricultural exports.

He explained that despite competition from nearby markets like Jamaica and Puerto Rico, importers often prefer Saint Lucian breadfruit due to its quality and flavor.

However, he highlighted the most significant challenge, disclosing that the fruit’s short shelf life necessitates air freight, which drives up export costs.

Nevertheless, Charles remains greatly optimistic about the impact of the recent rebranding and its part in driving up sales, again emphasising that the established preference for Lucian breadfruit among importers positions Saint Lucia favorably in the market.

Local exporters continue to monitor breadfruit sales and the growth of the industry.