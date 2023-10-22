Expanded Saint Lucia Summer Employment Programme Planned For Next Year – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

After undertaking a thorough evaluation of the Government of Saint Lucia’s Summer Employment Programme, officials of the Department of the Public Service, headed by Dr. Virginia Albert Poyotte, have declared the programme a resounding success.

The Summer Employment Programme commenced on Monday, Aug. 7, with a group of over 100 students, comprising of Form Five students from secondary schools around the island, first year students from the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College and university level students.

The purpose of the annual Summer Employment Programme is to provide students with the opportunity to gain practical work experience and to assist the students in defraying the cost of school supplies.

Students under this programme were paid a stipend which was made possible via an allocation authorized by Prime Minister, the Honourable Philip J. Pierre, who as Minister of the Youth Economy, has continuously pledged his commitment to youth development.

– Advertisement –

This year, the Government Summer Employment Programme was implemented for three weeks and concluded on Aug. 31.

The government, however, intends to reinstate the full programme for the next financial year, to accommodate more than 200 students for a period of two months.

Based on feedback received, the students indicated that they enjoyed the work experience, found the summer programme rewarding and look forward to participating in the programme next year.

SOURCE: Department of the Public Service. Headline photo courtesy Unsplash

– Advertisement –