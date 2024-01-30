Exclusive: Shenseea Sophomore Album Coming March, Still Sign To Interscope & Rvssian

Shenseea’s long-awaited sophomore album is coming in March this year, and it’s packed with a lot of dancehall joints. The Jamaican singer’s debut album, Alpha, was released in March 2022, and it appears she is staying with the March release dates for her upcoming project.

With the release of her new song “Hit & Run” featuring Masicka and produced by Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor, Shenseea has all but signaled a return to her dancehall roots. Sources inside her and Romeich’s camp told Urban Islandz exclusively on Tuesday (January 9, 2024) that her sophomore album is almost ready and that they’re aiming for a March 2024 release.

“More details like tracklist and a precise date will be coming out soon, but we looking at a March release date I think March is our month so we working with it plus the month have sentimental meanings for Shen (Shenseea),” sources told us. “The fans want dancehall joints and we listening which is why we released ‘Hit & Run’ as the first single off the album. There are primarily dancehall songs on the project but expect some collabs and some blend of other genres like Afrobeats.”

Shenseea

We’re told that Shenseea and her team have been crafting the album over the past several months, and they feel good about the sound and direction of the project since they have more control over the music. Sources told us that the Jamaican deejay had a meeting with her label execs and managed to come to an agreement about giving her more control over the music she puts out.

There are also some chatters about her being dropped from her label Interscope Records, but we’re told those rumors are false; she is still signed to the label and still being represented by Rvssian’s Rich Immigrant imprint.

“The label is happy with her and happy with the music and her work ethic and she is now happy with the label,” sources said. “There will always be disagreements in terms of the vision, but in the end, they see and believe in the vision she laid out. I feel this year will be a big year for Shenseea.”

Shenseea previously expressed that last year, she had a stressful period with her label and other parties involved, but it sounds like some consensus was reached that is mutually beneficial to all parties involved.

In her new interview with Jaii Frais, she opened up about some of the struggles she faced after new people joined her overseas team and threw things out of balance, as well as her fight to regain control over the direction of her music.

“A lot of people joined the team, whole heap of new people, and since then, it’s behind the scenes we’re fighting ‘oh wait no this no this’ so we weren’t working cohesively together, and mi feel this year we understand each other more and have more leniency, power and control,” the “ShenYeng Anthem” deejay said.

Masicka, Shenseea, Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor

Shenseea also shared that more music with Masicka might be in the works on the album since she and producer Dunwell are working closely together. As for whether or not we will have some Rvssian-produced singles, there are no words yet, but she did assure fans that she and her longtime producer friend and label head are back on speaking terms after not speaking for two years over some behind-the-scenes falling out including artistic disagreements.

As for her upcoming second album, we’re told most of the songs are already recorded and mixed.