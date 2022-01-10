Excavator Mishap Causes Power Outages, Traffic Backlog At Laborie – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday afternoon, a crew from the St Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) was restoring power lines along the Laborie Highway after a vehicle carrying an excavator pulled them down.

The incident created a massive traffic backlog during the afternoon rush hour.

LUCELEC Corporate Communications Manager Roger Joseph explained that about 2:55 pm, the top of the excavator became entangled in overhead wires.

– Advertisement –

He disclosed that internet and cable wires are usually lower on the utility pole, while LUCELEC wires are above.

Joseph told St Lucia Times that the excavator accident pulled down and broke the pole in three places, leaving some residents between the Augier Gap and past Laborie without power.

But he said LUCELEC workers were quickly on the scene and reconfigured the network, restoring power to most customers.

At about 5:46 pm, the LUCELEC official stated that Laborie Village and Banse were without electricity.

Nevertheless, Joseph told St Lucia Times that workers had already cleared the road, were replacing broken wires and cables and seeking to restore power to parts of Laborie in the shortest possible time.

– Advertisement –