Every category of workers will be addressed – Ali on salaries

President Dr Irfaan Ali

Having already announced major adjustments to salaries for members of the Joint Services and healthcare workers, President Dr Irfaan Ali has assured that every category of workers will be addressed.

“Every sector of employees, their time will come…every category of workers will be addressed and we are starting from critical areas where there were great anomalies and that is how we’ve started and we’re progressing well,” the Head of State told reporters during an interview on the sidelines of an event today.

Asked specifically about teachers, President Ali indicated that they too stand to benefit.

“I value the work of teachers tremendously. Teachers are an important asset to our country. My own parents were teachers so no one has to tell me the value of teachers.”

Asked about a timeframe within which teachers can see salary adjustments, President Ali said “I don’t want to give you a timeframe, but as you can see, things are happening very quickly in this country.”

He pointed out, however, that his government’s intention is to improve the overall welfare of citizens, not just focus on salaries.

“We’re working on a progressive plan to improve the overall welfare of every citizen…welfare is not only a matter of salary, whilst we understand the importance of salaries; it’s quality of life, quality of your healthcare, quality of infrastructure, the cost of your electricity, the cost of your water, the quality of your water…”

NewsAmericasNow.com