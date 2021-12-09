EU wants millions of gig economy workers to get paid leave and a minimum wage

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The European Commission proposed new rules for “digital platforms” on Thursday that could force ride-hailing and delivery firms such as Uber and Deliveroo to reclassify their contracted drivers as employees. The Commission estimates the rules could affect between 1.7 and 4.1 million people.

The proposals, if adopted, would open companies up to fines from governments and compensation claims from workers, and could net up to EUR4 billion ($4.5 billion) every year in additional tax receipts for EU member states, the Commission estimates.

“We must make the most of the job creating potential of digital platforms,” Nicolas Schmit, EU Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, said in a statement. “But we should also make sure that they are quality jobs, that don’t promote precariousness, so people working through them have security and can plan for their future.”

Workers who currently have self-employed status will in future be treated as employees if any two of the following criteria are met: The company sets their pay, issues rules on appearance and conduct, limits their ability to choose tasks and working hours, supervises their work electronically, and bars them from working for third parties.

Read More