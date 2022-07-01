Essential Medications Available At Community Wellness Centres – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs as of today July 1, 2022 informs the

public that majority of the essential medications are now available at the Community

Wellness Centres.

The brief interruption of supplies was caused by unforeseen challenges in the supply chain.

The Ministry of Health remains committed to procuring medication which are affordable and available to everyone in every district.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –