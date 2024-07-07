Erny J Claims Inter-Commercial Calypso Crown

Inter-Commercial House Calypso Competition rocked the National Cultural Centre with scores of persons coming out to show support for the fifteen companies participating in this year’s competition.

After a riveting performance of his song “The Pastor”, Erny J captured the 2024 Inter-Commercial Calypso title for the Saint Lucia Workers Credit Union.

The order of winners of the 2024 Inter-Commercial Calypso Monarch competition are:

1st Place – Saint Lucia Workers Credit Union – Erny J

2nd Place – WASCO – Lady J

3rd Place – CPJ – Trevon & Matthius

4th Place – The Landings Resort & Residences – Pretty Darkie

The other companies participating included KFC, Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour, Ministry of Tourism, Heineken St. Lucia Limited, Millenium Heights Medical Complex, Lewis Industries, Saint Lucia Workers Credit Union, Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, 1st National Bank, Creative Arts Management & Production, and the National Skills Development Centre (NSDC).

This year’s competition was held at the National Cultural Centre and marked the beginning of an exciting weekend of competition with Soca Monarch on Saturday, 6 July, the Republic Bank Panorama Competition on Sunday7 July, King and Queen of the Bands on Monday, 8 July, and the Calypso Monarch Competition on Saturday, 13 July.

For more information on the weekend’s events and other activities for Saint Lucia Carnival, go to www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or follow @carnivalsaintlucia on socials.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee