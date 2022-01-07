Ernest Hilaire Appointed As Deputy Prime Minister – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Acting on the advice of the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, the Acting Governor General, H.E. Cyril E.M. Charles has appointed Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire as the Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

Hon. Dr. Hilaire served as Saint Lucia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and as Saint Lucia’s Ambassador to France.

He was also accredited to numerous international organisations headquartered in Europe from 2011-2016.

Hon. Dr. Hilaire contested the General Elections of June 6th, 2016 in which the Saint Lucia Labour Party formed the Opposition and was elected as the Member of Parliament for Castries South.

– Advertisement –

He was subsequently re-elected on July 26th, 2021, and is currently the Minister with responsibility for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information.

Hon. Dr. Hilaire welcomes his elevation to the position and pledges to discharge his duties to the best of his ability.

– Advertisement –