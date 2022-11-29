Erica Mena Apologize To Woman Safaree Alleged Cheated With

Erica Mena is giving Love & Hip Hop’s DJ Gabrielle Davis her flowers as she recognizes the young woman who previously exposed Safaree, who was dating her while preparing to marry Erica.

Back in 2019, Davis was dragged online for being involved with Safaree while he was engaged to Erica Mena. Davis later defended herself and shared old and new texts proving that she and Safaree were sexually involved, but she was not aware of his relationship. Safaree also denied that he was engaged or seriously involved with Mena and also denied that he was getting married.

On Instagram, Erica wrote said she had apologized to Davis.

“She deserves a public apology. Which she has accepted on my behalf. Her story and her truth was just a honest warning for me.”

She also said that she didn’t believe Davis at the time because she chose to listen to Safaree.

“I didn’t wanna believe her at the time. Which is a mistake a lot of us women make because we are in denial. What we desperately want to believe other wise. You deserve your flowers,” she added.

In 2019, Davis released screenshots of alleged texts between herself and Safaree, who claimed he was in love with her.

Instagram

In one text, Safaree writes, “Do you think about it? What do you think about when u think of me?”

The texts were sent on November 4th, where Safaree also said he had never felt as hurt about him and Davis since ending his relationship with Nicki Minaj. In other texts, he writes, “hate not waking up next to u and kissing u in ur sleep. I’m really lonely gabby.”

In a text response, Gabby had written, “I don’t even know what to think anymore but I shouldn’t even be texting you you’re supposed to be soon to be married I have respect.”

Safaree also entered a strong denial that he was getting married. “I am not getting married,” he said in one text. “For the 10000th time,” another text read.

Screenshots sent in May also showed Safaree sending Gabrielle messages. “Remember me,” one of his texts read. “How’s your marriage,” Gabrielle replied, to which Safaree wrote, “Lmaooooooooooo.”

Gabrielle also replied, “what’s the joke? Listen I don’t have time for the foolishness go back to whatever it is you were doin don’t get me in any mix up don’t text me anymore.”

Safaree, however, continued to reminisce on a past trip the two took, and while Gabrielle said she wasn’t sure why he was bringing up old memories, it seemed that a now-married Safaree was ready to cheat all over again.

“Idk why you are telling me all of this and you started a whole other chapter in your life,” she wrote.

“Cuz I know what I want. To be happy and with you. You have a different type of hold,” he said in three separate messages.

Safaree has not responded to the latest apology by Erica.