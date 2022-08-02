Equity Ministry to Launch Employment Readiness Fair – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

An Employment Readiness Workshop under the theme ‘Prepare for Opportunity’, is earmarked for launch on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the Stanley Jon Odlum Memorial Secondary School in Marigot.

The one-day initiative is part of the ongoing Campaign Against Violence and efforts at getting the youth from the Castries districts off the streets and into the workplace.

The activity has been endorsed by the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment and will seek to enhance the ‘job search employment experience’ of scores of unemployed persons in the communities within the Castries basin.

Social Transformation Officers Fredora Justin-Alcindor and Antonia Rene-Marius are spearheading the activity. “As organizers, we are both excited and disheartened by the response. Excited on one hand because we have received numerous calls and people were ready to sign up within minutes of posting the activity on social media. A little disheartened on the other hand, because of the deeper need for gainful employment echoed loudly behind the eagerness of individuals ready to sign up for the fair,” states Justin-Alcindor.

The day’s activities will kick off with a special round table discussion from 10:00 a.m. during which two entrepreneurs will share their story of overcoming adversity and achieving success. This will be followed by group sessions facilitated by professionals from various fields of work.

Participants will also be exposed to resume writing, interview skills training, professional deportment, communication & conflict resolution skills. social media training, emotional intelligence & self-esteem and customer service & telephone etiquette.

Source: Ministry of Equity Social Justice & Empowerment

