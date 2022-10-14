Equity Ministry Mourns The Slaying of Former Employee’s Son – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Officials of the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment have been plunged into mourning, following the announcement of the tragic slaying of yet another vibrant and youthful Saint Lucian male.

35-year-old Lindel Gustave of Forestiere, son of former employee and Social Transformation Officer for Castries South-East, and former Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Dorine Gustave, is the island’s latest victim of gun violence.

Expressing his personal condolences as well as on behalf of the Ministry for Equity, Hon. Joachim Henry noted that his thoughts and prayers are with the Gustave family during this difficult time.

“This is clearly a real and painful example of when crime and violence hit home,” lamented Minister Henry.

He went on, “Any one death by violence is one death too many. However, the pain is even more intensified when it’s at your doorstep as in this case, with the son of a former colleague who has dedicated so much of her life towards community building,”

“I recall the passing of my own son and the deep emptiness it has left in my life and so I can personally sympathize, cry and mourn with the Gustave family in the loss they have suffered,” said Henry.

Minister Henry reiterated comments he made in September, where he expressly called on the citizenry to show a greater regard and deeper respect for the sanctity of life, to lay down the guns and to find more amicable and peaceful ways of resolving conflict.

The fight against crime remains one of Government’s priorities he said and again pledge the full support of the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment at designing and implementing social interventions that will steer people, particularly the most vulnerable in society, away from crime and violence.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment. Headline photo: Lindel Gustave (Deceased).

