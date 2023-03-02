Ephane’s Love Affair With Music At Sandals – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Sandal Resorts has always provided opportunities for young creatives to enhance and display their talents; and one person taking full advantage of this is Ephane Williams, a Playmaker and DJ at Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa in Saint Lucia.

Ephane started his Sandals Regency journey as a DJ at the resort’s foam party. He was not yet a member of staff but the Entertainment Manager immediately recognised his talent and offered him employment with the resort.

When on duty, Ephane typically arrives early and completes his preparations for theday. Once he ascertains that he has lined up the right mixes for his events, he proceeds to assist with other playmaker duties.

Ephane explains, “I always wanted to be a resort DJ. Being employed with such a prestigious brand pushes me to work diligently to reach further in the industry and allows me to elevate my performance all while showcasing my skills to an international audience. After each performance, guests would always reach out with commendations,” Ephane shared.

He continued, “As much as I am happy when I receive compliments, I equally appreciate when I am given pointers or shown areas of opportunity and I get that from my colleagues and Sandals leaders.”

Ephane reflects that music has kept him grounded and ensures that he steers a positive path.

“I was interested in the more technical aspect of the field, such as audio visual works, stage management and as a disc jockey. I devote a lot of hours to perfecting my craft as I always want to ensure that whatever I deliver is of the highest quality. I strive to improve that quality every time I perform. I love that Sandals enables me to fully immerse myself into the craft and I am able to explore the wide range of skills associated with the field.”

While Ephane may be considered, “young blood” having recently joined the Sandals family, he has worked with numerous radio stations and has previously been employed in the hospitality industry.

“Working with Sandals, I am provided with a learning platform where I am able to pursue training in areas such as AV Tech and supervisory courses to enable my advancement to the next level. I also plan on furthering my studies in the future and I am confident that Sandals will provide the support to get to that stage as well.”

Ephane is often selected to DJ at resort events and goes the extra mile to ensure that he delivers exactly what the crowd wants. “Once I am tasked with an event like our resort pool party, I immediately start thinking about the theme and the mood that I want to create. This enables me to prepare an enticing mix that would resonate with the crowd. I try to ascertain how the crowd will respond to a song. When I create the mixes, I always strive to make something unique because, to my mind I am unique and my work must portray the same. Creating a mix is like telling a story, there is a beginning, middle and end.”

Ephane hopes to one day become a sound engineer and a skilled DJ. His aim is to put Saint Lucia on the map.

“I want to be the next best thing in Saint Lucia. I want to represent my country in DJ competitions like the Red Bull Freestyle competition similar to Synergy competition we used to have. Once I become a skilled DJ I want to tour the world doing what I love. I continue to thirst for knowledge and make the most out of every situation. Through the highs and the lows, I try to remain positive and I am grateful to my Sandals team which has played an active role in encouraging and supporting me and my development.”

He also has his sight set on moving up the ladder, becoming an Entertainment Managerat one of the Sandals or Beaches Resorts and even an Entertainment Director one day.

To those contemplating a career in the field or looking to work in the hospitality industry, he advises that to be successful you must remain focused on your goals and aspirations.

“Working in the hospitality industry with the essence of entertainment is very challenging. However you must be very patient, work hard and remain committed. The industry offers a lot of opportunities and successes so you just have to put your mind to it. Sandals makes the challenges a lot easier to overcome as it provides a solid foundation, avenues for continuous self-development and opportunities for growth. It is no secret that nothing comes easy but don’t give up, never give up and always, always pray about everything.”

SOURCE: Sandals Resorts

