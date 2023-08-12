EON Reality, Sandals Partner On Artificial Intelligence In Hospitality Education – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

EON Reality, Inc. (“EON Reality”), a global leader in Virtual and Augmented Reality (“XR”) industry and education solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces a new partnership with Sandals Corporate University (SCU) to provide cutting-edge Spatial AI technology to its professionals.

Leveraging EON Reality’s AI-powered XR solutions, such as the EON AI Assistant, SCU aims to accelerate learning and enhance information retention for its professionals through immersive and interactive experiences.

Additionally, the advanced AI-based features of EON Reality’s suite of offerings will enable SCU to streamline the creation of customized training content.

EON Reality’s state-of-the-art solutions blend AI and XR with the world’s most expansive learning library (housing over 6 million assets) and a code-free environment for content development — an advantage for both learners and educators. Throughout this training experience, the EON AI Assistant will offer support, facilitating the creation, distribution, and consumption of information.

SCU, as part of the Sandals Resorts International brand, holds an esteemed place in the hospitality sector.

Through the unique adult education program offered by SCU, team members have access to comprehensive hospitality-specific training and academic qualifications.

The use of EON Reality’s innovative solutions across these diverse programs demonstrates the versatility of the EON AI Assistant in facilitating learning and teaching across varied subjects.

“We are extremely enthusiastic about collaborating with Sandals Corporate University. This partnership underscores the transformative potential of Spatial AI and EON AI Assistant,” says Dan Lejerskar, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of EON Reality. “Our AI modules could indeed be the defining solution for our partners, and SCU presents an exemplary use case of this success.”

A distinguishing feature of EON Reality’s technology is the use of Spatial AI, equipped with a fully interactive avatar capable of perceiving and engaging with its surroundings.

This AI-driven avatar can demonstrate, explain, and teach various hospitality topics using XR demonstrations while also guiding and assisting users in real-world tasks and providing real-time feedback.

“This is an extremely exciting partnership and a first in the Caribbean. The SCU will be able to utilize amazing innovation to provide a unique and more integrated learning experience for our team members across the region. Incorporating the new technologies offered by EON Reality and modifying the way we train form part of a comprehensive approach to ensure that our team members gain important and invaluable exposure within the hospitality industry,” shares Sandals Resorts’ Group CEO, Gebhard Rainer.

Resulting from collaborations with leading global enterprises and world-class academic institutions, EON Reality’s solutions have emerged as the primary tools and content delivery mediums for AI-powered XR education and industry solutions.

This partnership with SCU will provide hospitality professionals with immersive experiences that will revolutionize hospitality education and training at all levels.

SOURCE: Sandals

