‘Enough Is Enough!’ Chastanet Urges Support For ‘People’s Protest’ – St. Lucia Times News

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has urged support for ‘the people’s protest’ on Tuesday, November 1, from 8:30 am at Derek Walcott Square.

“Join the People’s Protest,” the former Prime Minister wrote on Facebook ahead of the planned activity.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed a Government that has continuously abused its power and continues to operate with no transparency,” the Micoud South MP asserted.

In addition, Chastanet observed that the government had allowed the cost of fuel, cooking gas, bus fares, and electricity to increase dramatically without providing any support.

He called attention to a government with the Prime Minister, who is also the Minister for National Security, that has allowed crime to get out and uses the excuse that “I’m not a police officer.”

“A government that is selling key national assets like port Castries, Soufriere waterfront, and the airport without a care in the world. A government that promised to make the completion of St Jude Hospital a priority but one year later, nothing has happened,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader declared.

“Enough is Enough,” Chastanet declared.

