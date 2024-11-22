Enough Is Enough: Cacao Residents Plead For Road Repairs

For years, the community of Cacao, Vieux Fort, leading up to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, have endured the unbearable, crumbling roads that have now become almost impassable.

Recent heavy rainfall has worsened the already dire situation, turning the road into a hazardous, erosion-riddled stretch that residents say is a tragedy waiting to happen.

Deep trenches now scar the road due to the absence of proper drainage systems, and collapsing mud drains exacerbate the problem.

Frustrated residents, fed up with mounting vehicle repair bills, are demanding immediate intervention from the government, their parliamentary representative, and the Ministry of Infrastructure.

“The water flow from the hilltop erodes the road, carrying sediment all the way down to the main road leading to Vigier. Sadly, even the main road is falling apart because there’s no drainage to direct the water,” explained Ruphena Joseph-Arlette, a vocal resident.

The residents, particularly those living on the hill leading to the church, say they’ve reached out to the authorities multiple times. They told St. Lucia Times that emails, messages, and phone calls have gone unanswered, leaving the Vieux Fort North community feeling abandoned and unheard.

In a bid to tackle the problem themselves, community members pooled their resources to lay aggregate on the worst sections of the road. But nature had other plans.

Heavy rains washed away their efforts, leaving them back at square one and out of pocket.

“We’ve tried everything, but nothing works. We are turning to the media now because our cries for help have fallen on deaf ears,” Joseph-Arlette added.

The road’s poor condition poses significant risks not just to residents but also to visitors. With over 100 homes, businesses, and a church relying on this road for access, the stakes are high.

“I’ve had several cancellations for my Airbnb as a result of the bad road conditions. As taxpayers, we pay for road licenses every year, but the roads here are far from safe or functional. This is no longer an inconvenience; it’s a hazard,” Joseph-Arlette stressed.

Residents point out that while other roads in the area are being repaired, their community continues to be overlooked. The financial burden of frequent vehicle repairs and the daily risk of navigating the deteriorating road have left them exasperated.

The community is calling on the government and relevant authorities to prioritise repairing this road, emphasizing that immediate action is needed before the situation escalates into a tragedy.