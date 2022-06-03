Enjoy Summer ‘Saint Lucia Style’ With Seasonal Travel Specials – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Fresh off the heels of record-breaking visitor arrivals in March, Saint Lucia has recorded another progressive month, with April 2022 surpassing optimistic visitor arrival projections by 30%.

Year-to-date, the US Market recorded 12% more visitors than in April 2019. Arrivals from the UK were up 14% when compared to the corresponding period and the Caribbean market recorded its highest number of arrivals since the resumption of intra-regional travel.

In recent weeks, the destination has been the focus of several international productions, continued media visits, and was topical at events across North America including Seatrade Cruise Global, Travel and Adventure Shows in Denver, Texas, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Canada.

The global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) market has also made its reintroduction to Saint Lucia, with recently held regional and international conferences, and preparation is underway to welcome even more MICE events well into 2023.

The destination is gearing up for an exciting season having launched the Summer Saint Lucia Style campaign, offering deals of up to 63% off on holidays throughout the summer months.

Hotels and resorts across the island are offering discounts for couples, families, and groups looking for a tropical summer getaway. Summer in Saint Lucia means golden beaches, honeymoon havens, and diverse attractions.

The tranquil, lush south is home to the signature Piton mountains, rainforest, and one of the world’s few drive-in volcanoes. In the north, step beyond the sandy beaches and you’ll find popular resorts, restaurants, and bars, and the Splash Island Water Park, the Caribbean’s first open-water sports park.

“The island is cautiously optimistic about this Summer, notwithstanding the current climate in two of our top source markets, the US, and the UK. Additionally, airlines are reducing service due to staff shortages to remain profitable. In commissioning our marketing strategies, our mission is to continuously initiate pull factors”, remarked Dr. Ernest Hilaire-Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information.

The 2022 Whitsuntide weekend (June 3-6) will signal the start of Summer with the ‘Saint Lucia International Masters Football Invitational’ welcoming hundreds of visitors to our shores. This event sets the tone for the resumption of major events including the highly anticipated Saint Lucia Carnival in July.

Holidaymakers can take advantage of deals from leading tour operators, featured on the dedicated web page www.stlucia.org/Summer_SaintLucia_Style. Offer details and conditions, valid travel dates, and booking windows vary.

Summer Saint Lucia Style runs from May 18 to September 30, 2022.

Visit www.stlucia.org/Summer_SaintLucia_Style for more details.

Source: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

