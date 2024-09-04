‘En Garde’ – New CoP (Ag) Talks Tough To Criminals

Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Verne Garde, whose six-month contract commenced on Monday, sent a tough message to criminals at his first news conference Wednesday.

At the same time, he announced that the police would present a crime-fighting plan to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre on Monday.

Pierre is responsible for National Security.

“I will not allow Saint Lucia to be overrun by persons who are in conflict with the law,” Garde warned.

Flanked by other members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) executive, he indicated he was not a mere talker.

“Although I’m not an individual with a loud voice or a loud shout, I have a lot of action to complement it,” the former Director of Corrections declared to reporters.

Garde, who brings over two decades of experience in policing to his new position, emphasised his determination to address criminal activities decisively.

Just a few days into his new role, he revealed that he and his team had devised a strategic plan, which he intends to present to the prime minister on Monday.

Drawing from his background and his experience at the Bordelais Correctional Facility, Garde believed his familiarity with the mindset of lawbreakers would inform and strengthen his approach to law enforcement.

“So everybody will have to start to refine themselves,” he asserted. “Because the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force intends to deal with persons in conflict with the law.”

Garde told Wednesday’s news conference that he was ready to tackle the fight against crime.