World News
Emotional reunions in Gaza, West Bank as Palestinians freed by Israel
30 January 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli police arrest 12 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem for celebrating the freeing of 110 Palestinian prisoners as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.
- The UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said its operations continue in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank despite the start of an Israeli ban.
Related News
01 January 2025
Photos: Heavy rains continue in Gaza, compounding displaced people’s misery
12 January 2025
Chad’s ruling party wins majority in controversial parliamentary election
16 January 2025
Qatar’s PM calls on Israeli forces to withdraw from Syria buffer zone
01 January 2025