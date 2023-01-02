‘Emily in Paris’ actor, Lucien Laviscount, has Antiguan roots Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

If you have been binging Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’, then you would have noticed more of British actor Lucien Laviscount, who has been playing the role of Alfie in the series since Season 2. But did you know that the actor has Caribbean roots – to be more specific- Antiguan roots?

The British actor was born in England to a mom of English descent and a dad of Antiguan descent.

In an exclusive interview with Nadia Dyson of Luxury Locations Real Estate Antigua, Laviscount said Antigua is a place he also calls home. “My father’s from here… we used to come back every year when we were kids… No matter what was going on. My mom and dad made sure we came back to the roots of it all. And yeah, this is it now… this is home since 2020.”

Indeed, Laviscount, 30, has been showing his love for Antigua and the Caribbean since 2020.

In August 2020, he shared with his Instagram followers, beautiful scenes from Antigua along with this caption:

“5 of the best months of my life…Antigua…it’s been a trip! New perspectives…New friendships…Ready for the next adventure! Yeaaah Mann ?”

The ‘Emily in Paris’ actor also posted photos from a trip to Barbados back in 2020.

In the exclusive interview with Luxury Locations Real Estate Antigua, the British actor said Antigua gives him perspective on life and what life really means in the time that we have.

Asked about his favourite beach in Antigua, Laviscount beamed that his number one pick remains a secret, however, he noted Jolly Beach is beautiful, as well as Darkwood beach.. and his other picks – he prefers to keep in his back pocket.

In terms of his culinary skills, Laviscount said he knows how to cook, and boasted his jerk chicken on the bbq would “light up yuh life” while his curry chicken is “fire”.

NewsAmericasNow.com