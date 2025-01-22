Saint Lucia Establishes Sovereign Wealth Fund for Economic and Climate Resilience SLASPA Moving Forward with New Air Traffic Control Tower for Hewanorra Parental Support Key at Vide Bouteille Sports Douvan Ansanm: 46th Independence Celebrations Theme, Activities Unveiled Flamingo Soars at CHMS Sports Canaries Cop National Women's Football Title
Elva Makes Canada Move

04 February 2025
Saint Lucia international Caniggia Elva has bid Auf Wiedersehen to German football and is returning to his second home in Calgary, Canada. 

The 28-year-old forward officially joined Cavalry FC in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) on Tuesday. He lived in Calgary as a teenager before joining Germany’s VfB Stuttgart at the age of 18.

“Signing with Cavalry isn’t just a new chapter for me, it’s coming home,” said Elva. “I look forward to helping the team achieve all our goals this year and to being an asset in any way needed. I’m happy to be here and to help the club grow and can’t wait to play in front of such an incredible fanbase.”

Elva will be added to Cavalry’s roster ahead of the club’s two-legged Concacaf Champions Cup test against Pumas UNAM starting on Thursday. He will also be expected to play a significant role in their Canada Premier League title defence in the coming weeks. 

The son of prolific Saint Lucia international scorer Titus Elva, Caniggia was born and raised in Vieux Fort. After his move to Canada, he began to play for local club South West United. A dual citizen, he played Under-23 football for Canada and was called up to their senior team on multiple occasions, before following in the footsteps of his father and uncle in 2023.

Since then, Elva has netted five times in 12 appearances. At club level, he appeared in 184 matches for four different teams — Stuttgart II, Würzburger Kickers, FC Ingolstadt, and Rot-Weiß Erfurt. He scored 25 goals and added 27 assists, usually playing from a wide position.

“We are delighted to bring Caniggia home to Calgary,” said Tommy Wheeldon Jr, head coach and general manager of Cavalry FC. “He is one of the best players to have come out of Calgary in recent years and has carved himself a very good career in Germany. Caniggia is an intelligent, creative attacker, with a great personality that will add another dimension to our attacking options. I am certain he will become another fan favourite as the season progresses.”

