Elon Musk says his offer to buy Twitter is about ‘the future of civilization,’ not making money

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Washington (CNN Business)Elon Musk defended his offer to purchase Twitter on Thursday, sayingduring an on-stage interview at the TED conference that he sees the acquisition as nothing less than a turning point for civilization.

Musk said the proposed deal is not about the economics of Twitter’s ( TWTR ) business, but about ensuring Twitter remains a trusted platform for democracy — describing his vision in characteristically sweeping terms.

“This is not a way to make money,” Musk told TED chief Chris Anderson. “My strong intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO railed against what he saw as a lack of free speech on Twitter, and said Twitter should open-source its algorithm to increase transparency in the company’s content moderation decisions. That would reflect a major shift in how Twitter operates.

“The code should be on Github so people can look through it and say, ‘I see a problem here,’ ‘I don’t agree with this,’ they can highlight issues, suggest changes,” said Musk.

