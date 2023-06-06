Eligible Saint Lucia Citizens Now Qualify For Visa-Free Travel To Canada – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Canada has announced the addition of Saint Lucia to its Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) program, enabling visa-free travel.

In a release on Tuesday, the High Commission of Canada in Barbados outlined the requirements.

According to the release, Saint Lucian citizens who have either held a Canadian visa in the last ten years or currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa can now apply for an eTA instead of a visa when travelling to Canada by air.

The release said visa-free air travel would make it faster, easier, and more affordable for thousands of known travellers from Saint Lucia to visit Canada for up to six months for either business or leisure.

“It will also help facilitate more travel, tourism and international business between our countries and help strengthen people-to-people and cultural ties,” it observed.

Individuals who already have a valid visa can continue to use it to travel to Canada.

Those who are not eligible for an eTA or travelling to Canada by means other than air, such as by car, bus, train, and boat, including cruise ships, will still need a visitor visa.

The Canadian High Commission release explained that travellers could visit Canada.ca/etA to find out if they are eligible for an eTA and how to apply for one.

“This exciting development means that more individuals from Saint Lucia can now embark on unforgettable adventures, explore our diverse landscapes, reunite with family and friends, and immerse themselves in our vibrant culture without the hurdle of visa requirements,” declared Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser.

“This expansion not only enhances convenience for travellers; it will alsoincrease travel, tourism and economic benefits, as well as strengthen our bond with Saint Lucia,” Fraser stated.

Saint Lucia is one of the 13 additional countries whose eligible citizens may now benefit from visa-free travel.

Over the last ten years, Canada issued 9,176 temporary resident visas to citizens from Saint Lucia.

The Canadian High Commission release said these individuals and current US non-immigrant visa holders may now be eligible for visa-free travel.

