Eleven Secondary School Newcomers receive Eileen Paul Scholarships – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association’s (SLHTA) Tourism Enhancement Fund on August 25th, 2022, disbursed eleven more grants to incoming Form One students through the Eileen Paul Secondary School Scholarship Fund.

The Fund was established in 2021 to provide financial support to secondary school students, whose parents work in the hospitality industry. The bursary will go towards school supplies, uniforms, books and transportation to attend school.

At a cheque handover ceremony during the SLHTA’s annual general meeting, the successful applicants received EC$2000.00 for the upcoming academic year in September.

Once a student maintains a grade point average of at least 70%, they will receive EC$2000.00 at the start of each academic year of their secondary school journey.

– Advertisement –

This year’s recipients are:

Kezanne Aimable- St. Joseph’s Convent

Kylie Amedee- Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School

Yonell Alexander- Castries Comprehensive Secondary School

Vonte Charles- Castries Comprehensive Secondary School

Jadaney Dalson- Choiseul Secondary School

Zephrie Gabriel- St. Mary’s College

Jose’ N Justin- Corinth Secondary School

Melana Lansiquot- Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School

Rihann Regis- Corinth Secondary School

Tyrese St. Rose- Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School

Gianna Sonson- St. Joseph’s Convent

SLHTA President Paul Collymore congratulates the students and wishes them well in this new chapter of their life. The students have been urged to strive for excellence, which was one of the qualities the scholarship’s namesake embodied during her decades of service in the hospitality sector.

The Scholarship Fund was named in honour of Eileen Paul, the SLHTA’s longest serving employee with over thirty-five years of dedicated service.

Regarded as the ‘heart and soul’ of the SLHTA, she began her journey with the organization in 1973 when it was called the Hotel Association. As the lone employee for 14 years, she was instrumental in the organisation’s growth and transformation.

Paul was revered by all who knew her and in 2007, received an MBE for services to the hospitality industry. In 2010 she was made an honorary lifetime member of the SLHTA.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association

– Advertisement –