Eleven People Hospitalised After Multiple-Vehicle Collision In Castries – St. Lucia Times

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) responded Sunday afternoon to a multiple-vehicle collision in Castries and transported eleven people to the hospital.

An emergency official told St Lucia Times that Castries Headquarters and the Gros Islet and Babonneau fire stations responded to the incident on the Vide Bouteille Highway.

“It was initially a three-vehicle crash – minibus, motor car, and a pickup, all heading North. There were several persons involved. We transported eleven. Three refused medical attention,” the official explained.

“A second minibus hit one of the three vehicles already involved in the accident – the pickup. So, in total, four vehicles became involved. But initially, there were three,” the official disclosed.

“It was just a touch,” the official said regarding the last accident.

There are no further details at present.

