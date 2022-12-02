Elderly woman murdered at Princes Street home

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Princes Street, Georgetown house where the murder occurred

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly woman which occurred at her Princes Street, Georgetown home.

The woman, who is known as “Stacia”, is said to be in her 70s and was found dead in her home this morning. Her body was battered and the murder weapon is suspected to be a hammer. Reports are that the alleged perpetrator is the woman’s nephew who has since gone into hiding.

According to neighbours, they heard windows breaking and screams coming from the house. When they investigated, they realised something was wrong and summoned the police.

When ranks arrived, they discovered the woman dead in her house. No one else was at home at the time.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.

