Eight People Injured After Two Vehicles Collide In Dennery

A minibus and a motorcar collided in Dennery Wednesday, resulting in injuries to eight people, all of whom the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said it transported to the Dennery Hospital.

According to emergency personnel, seven of the victims were on board the minibus, and one was in the motorcar.

A fire service official explained that some of the injuries appeared to be severe but did not seem life-threatening.

The SLFS said it received a call for assistance about 5:45 p.m.

The latest road accident occurred just hours after the fire service on Wednesday morning renewed an appeal to road users to exercise caution amid a spate of accidents that have resulted in injuries to several individuals.

In addition, two separate accidents on Sunday claimed the lives of two male individuals.

Headline photo: Screen grab from video on social media

