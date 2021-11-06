Eight Killed After Crowd Surge At Texas Festival

“Our hearts are broken,” she said. “People go to these events looking for a good time, a chance to unwind, to make memories – it’s not the kind of event you go to where you expect to find out about fatalities.”

Astroworld said in a statement that their hearts were with the “festival family… especially those we lost and their loved ones”, and they thanked local emergency services for their response.

The incident began around 21:15 on Friday (02:15 GMT Saturday), Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said.

“The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic,” he told reporters.

As the crush began causing injuries to people, the panic grew, the official added.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Travis Scott, who founded the festival, stopped multiple times during his 75-minute performance when he spotted fans in distress near the front of the stage.

The rapper asked security to make sure they were okay and help them out of the crowd. Emergency vehicles, lights and alarms flashing, cut through the crowds several times, the paper says.

Amateur video from the concert appears to show fans jumping on an emergency vehicle in the crowd as the performance continues on stage.

Organisers halted the event when it was apparent that many people had been hurt, but the sheer scale of the casualties quickly overwhelmed the existing medical facilities, the fire chief added.

Fans pressed up against each other near the front of the main stage, eyewitnesses told the Chronicle. In some places, people were so crammed together that they started hyperventilating or struggling to leave.

“We were hanging on to each other to avoid getting separated,” said a male concert-goer. “If you let go, you could easily drift apart.”

A female concert-goer told the paper she had never been to a “music festival with so many angry people”.

Some 300 people were treated for injuries such as cuts and bruises on Friday. Judge Hidalgo said “many” of those killed at the festival had been “tragically young”.

A reunification centre has been set up at the Wyndham Houston Hotel for families who have not heard from loved ones at the festival.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of people had rushed the event’s perimeter, knocking down metal detectors and a security screening area to get into the concert, news outlet ABC13 reports.

Saturday was to have been the second and final day of the festival.

“Nobody could dream of this,” said Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner. “But we’re here, and I think it’s very important that none of us speculate. Nobody has all the answers tonight.”