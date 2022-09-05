Edward: ‘This Academic Year Is One Of Transformation’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Education Minister Shawn Edward has declared that ‘this academic year is one of transformation’ in an address on Sunday ahead of the reopening of schools.

The Dennery North MP explained that the promise of the new school year is steeped in the lessons from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education.

Edward said integrating information and communications technology in education was here to stay.

In this regard, he committed to ensuring that schools, teachers, and students get the training and resources for graduating digital citizens.

Edward declared that by mid September, every secondary school child should have a learning device supporting the new technology integration approach.

“Primary schools will also benefit from over 2000 devices and smart classrooms in the coming months,” he disclosed.

In addition, the Minister spoke of greater prominence for technical and vocational education training in exploring alternative pathways for students.

In the wide-ranging address, Edward asserted that the ‘one size fits all’ approach to educating young people must not be allowed to continue for much longer.

The complete address appears below:

