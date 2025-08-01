Saint Lucia fast-tracks plan to boost national food security in response to US tariffs Hashtag Call on Kegan Caull for new season Saint Lucia lose to USVI in Davis Cup Sammy Foundation celebrates 10 years with 30 scholarships Fear in the capital: Castries faces relentless gun violence Wiese To Take Charge of Kings' Title Defence
Local News

Edward Shines as West Indies U17 Championship Begins

14 August 2025
Saint Lucia’s Theo Edward was one of the stars of the opening matches of the West Indies Rising Stars Men's Under-17 Two-Day Championship. Playing at Trinidad & Tobago’s National Cricket Centre, Edward struck the first century of the competition, guiding the Windward Islands to first-innings points over Guyana in Couva. Windward Islands won the toss on Tuesday and elected to bat first. Opening the innings, Edward smashed 19 fours and four sixes in making 139 off 133 balls. He built partnerships of 58 with Zach Thomas and 44 with Jorden Charles, before losing his next three partners within six overs.

