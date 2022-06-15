Edward Says Too Many Principals Afraid To Take Decisions – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Education Minister Shawn Edward has urged school principals not to be afraid to take action, while at the same time acknowledging a command chain in the education system, including the Minister, the Permanent Secretary, and the Chief Education Officer.

Edward spoke on Wednesday at the 38th annual education conference organised by the National Principals’ Association (NPA) in collaboration with his Ministry.

“You should not be afraid to take action, but do not interpret my encouragement to you to take action to mean that you should act recklessly or irresponsibly,” Edward said to applause from the audience.

“That is not the same as me admonishing you to take action. You have to know when to stand alone and make your decisions. You have to know when to reach out for the opinion of the Education Officer or the Chief Education Officer,” he explained.

“There are too many principals who are afraid to take decisions on very mundane things,” the Dennery North MP and former educator stated.

He said senior ministry staff would reveal that he has always said that he has enough on his plate under his ministerial portfolios and does not want to do anyone’s job for them.

In addition to education, Edward’s responsibilities include Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology, and Vocational Training.

According to Edward, things that should be in the remit of the Chief Education Officer, the Permanent Secretary, or the District Education Officer should not come before the Minister for a decision.

The remark evoked another round of applause from the gathering.

The Minister also referred to what he described as the constant refrain that no child will be left behind.

But he spoke of the need to alter the saying and to declare it is important that no principal or school administrator should be left behind.

In this regard, he urged the National Principals’ Association to organise workshops and professional development sessions to ensure that its members, especially those with particular challenges, can optimise the skill sets and qualities that landed them their jobs.

“By empowering them, indirectly, we are empowering the students and the children of this country,” the Minister declared.

