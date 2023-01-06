Education Officials Meet With Saint Lucia Teachers’ Union – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

As is customary, the Department of Education, Innovation and Vocational Training met with the Saint Lucia Teachers’ Union (SLTU), prior to the January 9th, 2023 reopening of school.

This meeting set the tone of engagement for the year and placed in context matters of interest and concern for both parties.

Emphasis was placed on the general conditions of work, occupational health and safety issues, with specific focus and infrastructural matters at identified educational institutions.

Of paramount importance are the concerns surrounding school discipline and school security.

The Department of Education thanks the Saint Lucia Teachers’ Union for this engagement and looks forward to a continuation of this collaborative approach towards the strengthening of the education sector.

SOURCE: Ministry of Education

