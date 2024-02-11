Education Ministry Seeking More Cash For School Security – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia’s Education Ministry has requested that the Ministry of Finance increase the allocation for school security.

However, Education Minister Shawn Edward recalled telling school principals that a pitch for more security funding means conceding in other areas.

“So, whereas the Ministry has a responsibility to send supplies to schools on a weekly basis, we cannot get from the Ministry of Finance an increased allocation for security and continue to get all the resources we would have been demanding over the years in other areas,” Edward told reporters.

The Minister spoke amid a police probe into a chopping incident on Monday at the Ciceron Secondary.

Two students sustained injuries.

Edward condemned student indiscipline on the school grounds or when students head home.

“There is absolutely no place for indiscipline in the school system,” the Education Minister told reporters.

He spoke on the margins of a National Principals Association (NPA) conference.

“I am on record as saying that we will provide all the necessary psychosocial support to our students because the reality is, whether we want to be emotional about it or not, the reality is children are coming from homes that are broken,” Edward said.

He explained that as a result, the youngsters do not have the proper orientation.

In this regard, The Minister explained that the deficiency would invariably manifest in deviant behaviours.

“We will try and provide the support. We will be stern with students when we have to, but by the same token, I am saying when children transgress the laws in ways that are totally unacceptable, I have no difficulty as Minister of Education ensuring that they face the brunt of the law,” he asserted.

“But, we will work with them. We will continue working with the the Saint Lucia Teachers Union,” Edward told reporters.

He noted that there was concern not only for student safety but the safety of teachers and principals.