Education Ministry Declares Support For Children Facing Cancer

Through a statement addressing local schools, parents and communities, Beverly Dieudonne, Chief Education officer, highlighted the Department of Education’s support of the 2nd annual Childhood Cancer Awareness Campaign facilitated by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs.

According to Dieudonne, children and teens battling cancer face unique challenges, “particularly in how their treatments can disrupt schooling and social activities.”

The education officer asserts that, “the ministry of education recognizes the importance of inclusion for these children within our school system, and is committed to ensuring they remain integrated and supported throughout their educational journey.”

Dieudonne added, “We believe that by providing support and inclusion, the school system can play a pivotal role in improving the quality of life for children with cancer.”

The World Health Organization, along with other partners, launched a Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer in 2018. Their latest data issued in 2021, revealed that in high-income countries more than 80% of children with cancer are cured. However, in low- and middle-income countries, less than 30% are cured.

WHO data also showed that, “Only 29% of low-income countries report that cancer medicines are generally available to their populations compared to 96% of high-income countries.”

Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Health hopes to raise childhood cancer awareness in September—which has been slated Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Tuesday, September 17 has been declared Childhood Cancer Awareness National Dress Down day. In a gesture of support, the public is encouraged to wear yellow or gold to symbolise hope for children battling cancer.

The department of education also encourages students to “wear a touch of yellow or gold throughout September.”