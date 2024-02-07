Education Ministry Condemns Violent School Incident – St. Lucia Times

The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training is aware of a chopping incident involving two students at a secondary school in the island’s north, and strongly condemns such acts of violence within our educational institutions.

The Incident which happened on Monday February 5th, 2024 is currently being investigated by the police.

The Ministry has meantime taken swift action in providing counselling services for both students and staff affected by the incident.

Education Minister Hon. Shawn Edward has emphasized the commitment of the Ministry in providing a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff.

“We are deeply concerned about the incident at one of our Secondary Schools. Violence has no place in our schools, and we are committed to ensuring the well-being of our students and staff. The Ministry of Education is dedicated to fostering a conducive and secure learning environment across the island,” Minister Edward stated.

The safety and mental well-being of our school community remain a top priority for the Ministry, and as such the Ministry, along with school management, emphasizes the importance of peaceful conflict resolution, urging students to refrain from resorting to violence to settle disputes.

SOURCE: Ministry of Education