ECD vendor nabbed with illegal gun, ammo

Black Immigrant Daily News

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force in the wee hours of today arrested a 34-year-old vendor from Vigilance, East Coast Demerara, after he was found in possession of an unlicensed Glock 9mm pistol along with matching ammunition.

The discovery was made at about 01:56 hrs, when police officers ranks from Regional Division 4’C’ (East Coast Demerara) were on mobile patrol in Friendship, ECD, during which they saw the suspect – Colwin Barnwell called ‘Timmo’ – standing with a black plastic bag in his hand.

On seeing the Police ranks, Barnwell started to walk away. He was told to ‘stop’, but instead, he began to run.

Nevertheless, the ranks gave chase and the suspect was caught. A search was conductedand him and a Glock 17 Pistol (9mm) with no serial number, along with two 9mm matching rounds of ammunition, were found in his pants crutch.

The suspect was asked if he was a licensed firearm holder, and he said ‘no’. He was then told of the offence committed and cautioned. He claimed that he bought the firearm when he was in the interior at Aranka, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Barnwell was arrested and escorted to Vigilance Police Station along with the firearm and ammunition, where it was sealed and lodged, and the suspect was placed into custody pending charges.

“This excellent work by the Police ranks adds to the tremendous success of members of the Guyana Police Force — the country’s premier law enforcement agency, in taking several unlicensed weapons off the streets during the past few days, including two high-powered assault weapons,” the GPF said in a statement.

Only Friday, at around 5:15hrs, ranks from the Sparendaam Police Station acted on information received and went to a two-bedroom house at Robert Road, Plaisance, ECD.

A search was conducted in the first bedroom of the house, in the presence of the two occupants (a 30 years old Labourer of the said address and a 23 years old Plumber who resides next door) during which a 12 gauge double-barrel shotgun with no serial number and four (4) live matching cartridges were found.

The suspects were asked if they were licensed firearm holders but remained silent. They were then told of the offence committed, cautioned, and arrested.

Meanwhile, the previous day (Thursday, January 5, 2023), ranks of the Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Patrol of Regional Division 4 ‘A’ managed to recover two high-powered assault weapons and ammo during an operation in Norton Street, Georgetown.

The CID ranks were on patrol duty within the vicinity of Norton Street when they observed a suspicious male holding a bulky green and orange haversack in his right hand. As the man saw the Police ranks, he began to run through an alley in a northern direction, dropping the haversack.

The ranks gave chase, but he escaped. However, they managed to retrieve the haversack. When they checked inside, they found what appeared to be an AK 47 Assault Rifle, an AR 15 Rifle, one ’round magazine’ containing 44 live 7.62×39 ammunition, and two AR 15 magazines, one containing eight (8) live rounds of 5.56×45 ammunition.

“The Guyana Police Force remains unwavering in its commitment to rid our streets of illegal and unlicensed firearms and to make our communities safer. Kudos to our ranks!” the missive added.

NewsAmericasNow.com