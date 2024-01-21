ECCU Creatives Can Win Over US$15,000 In Prizes – St. Lucia Times

The GRD (Growth and Resilience Dialogue) 2024 is seeking to acknowledge and reward ECCU creative disruptors and innovators whose ideas and works have disrupted or have the potential to disrupt the status quo for the betterment of their communities.

Domains can range from technology, culture, education, community work, creative arts, healthcare, spirituality, religion, business, finance and sports.

Young adults from the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), ages 18-40, are invited to submit their story of 500 words or less plus a short video of two minutes or less done via their mobile phone detailing how their endeavor(s), work or business ideas create/can potentially create breakthroughs that advance/could advance social or economic progress by providing solutions to some of their communities’/countries’ problems, for the chance to win the grand prize of US$8,000.00 or two consolation prizes of US$4,000.00 and US$3,000.00 respectively.

Additional prizes include scholarships to an innovation conference in 2024.

More information on the ECCU Creative Disruptors and Innovators Contest and submission guidelines are accessible via the ECCB’s website www.eccb-centralbank.org

The ECCB 2024 ECCU Creative Disruptors and Innovators Contest forms part of the 2024 Growth and Resilience Dialogue scheduled for Thursday 11 and Friday 12 April, 2024 and held under the theme “Creative Disruption and Innovation, Pathways for Transformative Change and Sustainable Growth.”

The 8th Growth and Resilience Dialogue forms part of the economic transformation agenda of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and is hosted in partnership with the OECS Commission, The World Bank and The University of the West Indies. It will be held at the ECCB Campus in hybrid format from April 11-12, 2024, 8:30 am – 1:00 pm AST.

