ECCB Wins International Award For Polymer Notes – St. Lucia Times News

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has won the Reconnaissance International Regional New Banknote Series Award for its family of EC Polymer Notes.

The prestigious award recognises newly introduced banknotes and ID documents that exemplify superior technical sophistication and excellence in design and security.

In his virtual acceptance speech, Acting Director in the ECCB’s Currency Management Department, Norman Sabaroche, thanked Reconnaissance International for the award, noting that it is a fitting accolade for the ECCB’s innovation of changing the substrate of its notes from paper to polymer.

The ECCB is the first central bank in the Caribbean to introduce a full series of polymer banknotes.

In 2019, the ECCB commenced collaboration with its banknote development partner,

De La Rue, to roll out the new family of polymer notes under the tagline: ‘Cleaner, Safer, Stronger’; a nod to the strength, security and environmentally-conscious designs of the banknotes.

The final denomination in the series, the EC$5, was issued in 2021.

Source: Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

