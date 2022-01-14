ECCB Reports Region-Wide Service Interruption Of DCash Platform – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has announced an interruption in service of the DCash platform affecting all users.

According to an advisory on the bank’s official website Friday, a ‘technical issue’ and the ‘subsequent necessity for upgrades’ caused the break in service.

As a result, the processing of DCash transactions is not taking place.

“The ECCB is fully aware of the impact of this service interruption to all of our DCash partners. We are actively and diligently working with our service provider, technical partner and specialists to bring the platform back online,” the bank said.

According to the ECCB, all failed transactions have been reported and logged.

In addition, the bank said the transactions would be honoured as soon as full DCash service resumes.

The institution assured that while DCash service has been interrupted all DCash wallet balances remain secure and unaffected.

“Since the DCash pilot launch on March 31, 2021, we have continued our work on building a robust and resilient technology to underpin our digital currency. This remains our mission. The current service interruption is unfortunate but is providing a useful opportunity for testing the resilience of our platform ahead of commercial deployment and integration,” the ECCB stated.

And the bank extended its sincere apology for the inconvenience the disruption has caused its DCash partners and customers.

