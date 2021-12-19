ECCB Recognises Commercial Banks’ Efforts

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has recognised the CIBC/First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Ltd in Antigua and Barbuda, Bank of Saint Lucia Limited, and the 1st National Bank St Lucia Limited, for their exceptional banking services and demonstration of social responsibility in their communities over the past year.

The banks were awarded at the third Annual ECCU Bank of the Year Awards ceremony which was held virtually on 16 December with live streaming on the ECCB Facebook page and YouTube channel. The three institutions were among nine banks that participated in the 2021 edition of the initiative taking home awards in four categories:

ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Customer Service: The CIBC/First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Ltd (Antigua and Barbuda); ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Pandemic and Banking: 1st National Bank St Lucia Limited; ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Financial Education and Empowerment: The Bank of Saint Lucia Limited; and ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Technological Innovation: 1st National Bank St Lucia Limited.

In his remarks at the awards ceremony, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antoine, commended all the commercial banks and other licensed financial institutions for the services they rendered to the region in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have seen the ups and downs, you had occasions to close your branches due to outbreaks amongst staff and potential exposure, and notwithstanding, you found a way to keep your services going and continued to serve our people,’ said the Governor.

The Governor also commended the banks for the role they played, in collaboration with the ECCB, in helping the people of the region through the Loan Repayment Deferral Programme which, at its maximum, impacted about 26,000 loans.

The 2021 ECCU Bank of the Year Awards ceremony can be viewed on the ECCB Connects YouTube channel.

