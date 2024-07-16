ECCB Monetary Council Convenes 108th Meeting In Anguilla

Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine, will present the Report on Monetary, Credit and Financial Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), when the 108th Meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council convenes at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club on 19 July.
The meeting will follow the Ceremony to Mark the Change of Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council from Council Member for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Honourable Camillo Gonsalves, to Council Member for Anguilla, the Honourable Dr Ellis Lorenzo Webster.
The Governor’s Report will address the stability of the EC currency and the ECCU financial sector, and economic conditions in the ECCU and the international arena.
The Council will also receive the report from the Technical Core Committee on Insurance and updates on key legislative matters including proposed amendments to the Banking Act, 2015, and the legislative framework for the Deposit Insurance System.
Additionally, the Council will be apprised on the operations of the Eastern Caribbean Asset Management Corporation (ECAMC) and the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECPCGC).
After the meeting, Council Chairman and Council Member for Anguilla, the Honourable Dr Ellis Lorenzo Webster, will present the Communiqué and field questions from media practitioners in Anguilla at a media conference.
The Monetary Council is the highest decision making authority of the ECCB. It comprises the eight Ministers for Finance from the ECCB member countries.
SOURCE: Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.