ECCB Governor Visits Saint Lucia As Part Of Outreach

·2 min read
Home
Local News
ECCB Governor Visits Saint Lucia As Part Of Outreach
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Governor, Timothy N. J. Antoine, continues his Country Outreach Missions with engagements in Saint Lucia. 

According to a Bank release, during the September 9-12 mission, Mission, Antoine and his delegation would hold consultations with various stakeholder groups.

The discussions would occur under the theme The Big Push – Pursuing Bold Actions to Transform Saint Lucia’s Economy. 

The ECCB release said the discussions will focus on:

International Economic Developments.
Regional Monetary and Macroeconomic Developments.
Developments in Saint Lucia.
The Role of the ECCB in Regional Development.

Governor Antoine commenced the Mission to Saint Lucia with a courtesy call on Governor General (Ag), His Excellency Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles.

 The engagement with the Governor General focused on the ECCU financial sector’s stability, the EC dollar exchange rate, crime, and economic development. 

Governor Antoine then made a presentation to the Cabinet of Ministers.  The issues discussed centered on:

Ease of opening accounts.
Financial literacy and financial inclusion.
Financial stability.
Appraisal standards.
Crime and youth development. 

The Governor was also scheduled to meet other stakeholders, including The Diplomatic Corps, Saint Lucia Bankers’ Association, Caribbean Association of Banks, Social Partners, Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, the media, and the ECCB Mentorship School in Saint Lucia – Gordon Walcott Primary.

See also

The wider public will be able to engage Governor Antoine during the live broadcast of Conversations with the Governor on DBS radio and television from 8:00 p.m. on 11 September.

Veteran broadcaster Lissa Joseph will lead the discussion, and the public can call in or send questions via the ECCB’s social media platforms. 

The ECCB’s delegation for the Country Outreach Mission to Saint Lucia includes: Head of Advisory Services in the Governor’s Office, Dr. Emefa Sewordor; Country Economist, Josh Kelly; and Senior Technical Assistant in the Corporate Relations Department, Marlon Bristol. 

Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.

 