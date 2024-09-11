ECCB Governor Visits Saint Lucia As Part Of Outreach

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Governor, Timothy N. J. Antoine, continues his Country Outreach Missions with engagements in Saint Lucia.

According to a Bank release, during the September 9-12 mission, Mission, Antoine and his delegation would hold consultations with various stakeholder groups.

The discussions would occur under the theme The Big Push – Pursuing Bold Actions to Transform Saint Lucia’s Economy.

The ECCB release said the discussions will focus on:

International Economic Developments.

Regional Monetary and Macroeconomic Developments.

Developments in Saint Lucia.

The Role of the ECCB in Regional Development.

Governor Antoine commenced the Mission to Saint Lucia with a courtesy call on Governor General (Ag), His Excellency Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles.

The engagement with the Governor General focused on the ECCU financial sector’s stability, the EC dollar exchange rate, crime, and economic development.

Governor Antoine then made a presentation to the Cabinet of Ministers. The issues discussed centered on:

Ease of opening accounts.

Financial literacy and financial inclusion.

Financial stability.

Appraisal standards.

Crime and youth development.

The Governor was also scheduled to meet other stakeholders, including The Diplomatic Corps, Saint Lucia Bankers’ Association, Caribbean Association of Banks, Social Partners, Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, the media, and the ECCB Mentorship School in Saint Lucia – Gordon Walcott Primary.

The wider public will be able to engage Governor Antoine during the live broadcast of Conversations with the Governor on DBS radio and television from 8:00 p.m. on 11 September.

Veteran broadcaster Lissa Joseph will lead the discussion, and the public can call in or send questions via the ECCB’s social media platforms.

The ECCB’s delegation for the Country Outreach Mission to Saint Lucia includes: Head of Advisory Services in the Governor’s Office, Dr. Emefa Sewordor; Country Economist, Josh Kelly; and Senior Technical Assistant in the Corporate Relations Department, Marlon Bristol.